Ravens Tried To Trade For Dolphins DL Calais Campbell Before Deadline

According to Albert Breer, the Ravens were in talks with the Dolphins on a potential trade for DL Calais Campbell ahead of the NFL trade deadline last week.

However, Breer says Miami pulled out at the last minute and elected to keep the veteran Campbell.

Campbell had a stint with the Ravens and would have given them a boost up front as they look to contend for a Super Bowl in 2024, so it makes sense Baltimore was poking around.

Miami elected to hold onto Campbell to try and make a run this year, and after beating the Rams on Monday to move up to 3-6 on the year it looks like that gamble could prove fruitful.

Campbell, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed. Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

However, the Ravens released him after one season and he later signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Dolphins during the offseason.

In 2024, Campbell has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 31 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and five pass defenses.