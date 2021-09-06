Ravens Tried Out Five Including RBs Le’Veon Bell & Devonta Freeman

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Ravens are trying out free agent running backs including Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman on Monday.

The Ravens also worked out QB Kenji Bahar, RB Elijah Holyfield and DT Reginald McKenzie.

The Ravens lost J.K. Dobbins for the season with a serious knee injury and Justice Hill wasn’t at practice on Monday, so they may need some help at running back.

Bell, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,120,600 rookie contract, but Pittsburgh used their franchise tag on him.

The Steelers decided to franchise Bell for the second straight year, but he elected to hold out the entire 2018 season and set himself up for free agency in 2019. The Jets later signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million contract worth up to $61 million and including $35 million guaranteed.

Bell was set to make base salaries of $8 million and $9.5 million the next two years when the Jets released him last year. He later signed a one-year contract worth up to $1.69 million with the Chiefs.

In 2020, Bell appeared in 11 games for the Jets and Chiefs and rushed for 328 yards on 82 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 16 receptions for 138 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

Freeman, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract when he and the Falcons agreed to a five-year, $41.25 million extension that included $22 million guaranteed.

Freeman was set to make base salaries of $6.5 million and $6.3 million over the next two years of the agreement when the Falcons released him last year. The Giants later signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million in September only to release him.

The Bills later signed Freeman to their practice squad. He signed with the Saints during training camp, but was released last week.

In 2020, Freeman appeared in five games and rushed for 172 yards on 54 carries (3.2 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 58 yards receiving and one touchdown.

