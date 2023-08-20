Ravens Waive CB Jordan Swann From IR With Settlement

The Baltimore Ravens officially waived CB Jordan Swann from injured reserve with a settlement on Saturday.

Swann, 24, went undrafted out of James Madison after transferring from Maine in 2020. He began his collegiate career with Connecticut in 2017 before transferring the following year.

Swann signed a rookie contract with the Ravens this past May, but was later waived with an injury designation and reverted to injured reserve.

During his two-year career at James Madison, Swann appeared in 25 games and recorded 42 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions, eight pass defenses, and one forced fumble.