Ravens Waive G Ben Cleveland

The Baltimore Ravens officially waived veteran G Ben Cleveland on Thursday.

Cleveland was suspended three games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy back in December.

This stemmed from a DUI arrest this past February. Three games is the league’s baseline suspension for drinking and driving.

Cleveland, 27, was a four-year starter at Georgia and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Ravens drafted him in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Cleveland finished up his rookie deal worth $4,820,533 which included a signing bonus of $865,842. He was set to be a free agent for the first time in his career when he returned on a one-year deal with the Ravens.

In 2025, Cleveland has appeared in 10 games for the Ravens with no starts.