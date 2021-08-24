Ravens Waive QB Kenji Bahar

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they’ve waived QB Kenji Bahar.

We have waived QB Kenji Bahar. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 24, 2021

Bahar wound up going undrafted out of Monmouth back in April. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Ravens.

The Ravens waived him in June, but decided to bring him back due to QB Lamar Jackson‘s COVID list stay. He’s been on and off of their roster since then.

During his college career at Monmouth, Bahar appeared in 48 games and threw for 9,642 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions over the course of four seasons.