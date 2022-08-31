Ravens Waiving OL Tyre Phillips

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have waived OL Tyre Phillips on Wednesday.

This is a bit of a surprise, as Phillips is a recent third-round pick and can play multiple positions on the offensive line.

He’s the corresponding move to the claim for LB Del’Shawn Phillips.

Phillips, 25, was a one-year starter at Mississippi State. The Ravens used the No. 106 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on him.

Phillips signed a four-year, $4,057,646 contract that includes a $832,295 signing bonus.

In 2021, Phillips appeared in 10 games and made five starts for the Ravens at guard.