Ravens Waiving OL Tyre Phillips

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have waived OL Tyre Phillips on Wednesday. 

Tyre Phillips

This is a bit of a surprise, as Phillips is a recent third-round pick and can play multiple positions on the offensive line. 

He’s the corresponding move to the claim for LB Del’Shawn Phillips

Phillips, 25, was a one-year starter at Mississippi State. The Ravens used the No. 106 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on him. 

Phillips signed a four-year, $4,057,646 contract that includes a $832,295 signing bonus. 

In 2021, Phillips appeared in 10 games and made five starts for the Ravens at guard.

