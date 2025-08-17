Ravens Worked Out CB Kyle Fuller

Per the wire, the Ravens worked out veteran CB Kyle Fuller on Sunday, who was formerly with the team back in 2022.

Fuller, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,687,002 contract, but Chicago declined his fifth-year option.

The Bears used the transition tag on Fuller in 2018, which allowed them to match the Packers’ four-year, $56 million offer sheet. Chicago officially released Fuller, and he eventually signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos.

After one season in Denver, Fuller signed another deal with the Ravens in 2022, but wound up on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

In 2022, Fuller appeared in one game for the Ravens and recorded three total tackles.