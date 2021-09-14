Ravens Worked Out Four Cornerbacks

The Baltimore Ravens brought in four free agent cornerbacks for workouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Skrine, 32, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2011 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Cleveland and signed a four-year deal with the Jets in 2015. He finished his deal with New York and was entering the open market for the second time in his career.

Skrine signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Bears back in 2019 and had one year left on the deal when Chicago released him back in March.

In 2020, Skrine appeared 12 games for the Bears and recorded 66 tackles, three pass deflections, and zero interceptions.

Worley, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.

The Raiders signed him to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent last offseason. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason but was released in 2019.

Worley signed on to the Bills’ practice squad soon after before the Raiders added him to their active roster during last season. He signed with the Cardinals for the 2021 season but was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Worley appeared in 10 games for the Raiders, Cowboys and Bills and recorded 22 tackles, no interceptions and three pass deflections.