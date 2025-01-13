Ravens Worked Out WR Amari Rodgers

The Baltimore Ravens hosted WR Amari Rodgers for a workout on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Rodgers, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft

Rodgers was in the second year of a four-year, $4,899,896 contract that included a $923,561 signing bonus when the Packers waived him. He was soon claimed off of waivers by the Texans.

However, Rodgers was waived by the Texans and later signed by the Colts, but was waived a few weeks later.

In 2023, Rodgers appeared in three games for the Colts and was targeted twice with no receptions.