Ravens WR Zay Flowers Inactive Against Bills

The Ravens ruled out WR Zay Flowers from their game against the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs by listing him as inactive.

It doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Flowers has been having issues after injuring his knee in Week 18.

Baltimore will try and win without its No. 1 receiver and give Flowers a chance to return the following week.

Flowers, 24, was a three-year starter at Boston College who earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2020 and 2022. He was also a third-team selection in 2021.

The Ravens selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $15,159,137 contract that includes a $8,024,827 signing bonus. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2024, Flowers appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 74 receptions on 116 targets for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. He added nine carries for 56 yards.

