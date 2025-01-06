Recap Of Giants Owner John Mara’s Season-Ending Press Conference

Giants owner John Mara gave a rare but timely press conference, speaking to local reporters at the end of the season about his decision to retain both GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll.

Some highlights from his media availability:

Mara has the quarterback position at the top of his mind: “That’s obviously the number one issue for us going into this offseason, is to find a quarterback,” (Madelyn Burke)

When asked why he decided to keep Schoen and Daboll, Mara said he was mindful of how making big changes could undo any progress that’s been made: “When you make these changes, and God knows we’ve done that in the past, it feels like you take one step forward and one step back… I didn’t want to do that again.” (Burke)

Mara also cited what looks like a strong 2024 draft class and what he believes is an improved process from the front office. Mara said the way the front office has gone about making decisions “is better than I’ve ever seen it.” (Burke)

That said, Mara pointed out he’s not nearly as confident in Schoen’s assessment from a few weeks ago that the roster is in a better shape now than when he took over three years ago. (Ryan Dunleavy)

He also revealed that he’s challenged Daboll about whether being the primary play-caller is the best thing for the team. (Dunleavy)

Mara cautioned that he does not have limitless patience for Daboll and Schoen and he expects better results soon: “It better not take too long, because I’ve just about run out of patience.” (SNY Giants)

Mara was critical of the performance of DC Shane Bowen , which could suggest potential staff changes in the coming days. (Dan Duggan)

, which could suggest potential staff changes in the coming days. (Dan Duggan) Bowen could be an option to join former Titans HC Mike Vrabel on his staff wherever he lands. One potential replacement for the Giants is former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo , who was just fired by Cincinnati today. Anarumo is from Staten Island and interviewed for the head coaching vacancy in 2022. (Connor Hughes)

on his staff wherever he lands. One potential replacement for the Giants is former Bengals DC , who was just fired by Cincinnati today. Anarumo is from Staten Island and interviewed for the head coaching vacancy in 2022. (Connor Hughes) Regarding speculation that the Giants tanked in Week 18, Mara retorted he would have “fired everyone” if he thought that was the case: “That will never happen as long as I’m here.” (Dunleavy)

Daboll, 49, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as OC with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He re-joined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ OC from 2018-2021. Daboll then got his first HC job with the Giants in 2022.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 18-32-1 (.363 winning percentage) which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

Schoen, 45, began his career as an NFL executive in 2001 as a scouting assistant with the Panthers. He stayed in Carolina until 2007 in the scouting department before joining the Dolphins’ front office in 2008. Schoen was promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2013 and then again to director of player personnel in 2014.

He then became the assistant GM with the Bills in 2017 and stayed in that role until 2021. Schoen was hired as the Giants’ GM in 2022.

Since Schoen took over as GM, the Giants have a record of 18-32-1 (.363 winning percentage) which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.