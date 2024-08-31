49ers First-Round WR Ricky Pearsall Shot During Robbery

Update:

The 49ers have also issued a statement regarding the Ricky Pearsall shooting:

Our statement on the tragic shooting today of @49ers WR Ricky Pearsall. This kind of violence is unacceptable in our city. pic.twitter.com/nXT8CMfNV8 — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) September 1, 2024

The Mayor of San Francisco has also issued a statement regarding Ricky Pearsall:

This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot. SFPD was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made. My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time. We will… — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 1, 2024

The San Francisco Police Department issued the following statement (per Sean Cunningham) regarding Ricky Pearsall:

“49ers Ricky Pearsall was shot through the chest in a robbery attempt over a Rolex. He was headed to a signing event on Geary & Market. There was a struggle for the gun. Both Ricky & the suspect were shot. Both parties stable at SF General Hospital.”

According to Dion Lim, 49ers first-round WR Ricky Pearsall was shot in a robbery incident at San Francisco’s Union Square.

Gia Vang reports that Pearsall is in “stable condition” right now and the suspect in the matter is in custody.

Pearsall missed some of training camp after suffering a hamstring injury that led to him being placed on the non-football injury list.

Pearsall, 23, was a two-year starter at Florida after transferring from Arizona State following his junior year. The 49ers used the No. 31 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 31 overall pick signed a four-year, $12,318,582 contract that includes a $5,778,969 signing bonus and will carry a $2,239,742 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his five-year college career, Pearsall appeared in 55 games and recorded 159 receptions for 2,420 yards (15.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Pearsall as the news is available.