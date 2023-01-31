Report: 49ers In Talks With Vic Fangio & Chris Harris About DC Job

Josina Anderson reports that the 49ers are in talks with Vic Fangio and Commanders DBs coach Chris Harris regarding potential interviewing for their defensive coordinator position in addition to Steve Wilks.

The presumption has been that current DC DeMeco Ryans will be hired as the Texans’ head coach, barring some sort of hang-up.

It’s interesting that Fangio and Harris are both candidates given that reports have said that they’re heading to the Dolphins and Titans, respectively. However, it appears as though things are still fluid at this time.

Fangio, 64, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but he was fired and opted to sit out the 2022 season rather than take a defensive coordinator position.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio has a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.

Harris, 40, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2005. He played nine seasons in the NFL before taking his first coaching job with the Bears as their defensive quality control coach in 2013.

After two years in Chicago, Harris was hired as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Chargers. Washington brought him to coach defensive backs for the 2020 season.