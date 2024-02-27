Report: 75-80 Percent Chance Chiefs Tag CB L’Jarius Sneed

According to Matt Verderame, sources have told him the Chiefs are leaning toward using the franchise tag on CB L’Jarius Sneed.

They explained nothing is set in stone yet but there’s a “75-80 percent” chance that Sneed gets hit with the tag.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said earlier today at the Combine he expected the Chiefs to use the tag this year. Sneed and DT Chris Jones are the two candidates, but the tag for Sneed would be considerably cheaper than the tag for Jones.

The franchise tag for cornerbacks will be $19.8 million, while the tag for Jones would be $32 million. Both sums would be fully guaranteed and give the two sides until mid-July to negotiate a long-term deal.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed is in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Sneed appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 14 pass defenses.

