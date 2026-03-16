Report: A.J. Brown Not Expected To Be Traded Before June

Trade buzz surrounding Eagles WR A.J. Brown have continued to heat up recently, as the latest report said it’s inevitable the star receiver will be moved.

Per Jason La Canfora, several teams remain interested in Brown, but the Eagles aren’t showing any signs of lowering their high price tag. Executives have told Canfora the asking price is more than a first-round pick at the moment.

Canfora also bring up the complications with the timing of the deal, as trading Brown before June 1st would cause them to take on over $43 million in dead cap. Some around the league don’t see a trade getting done before then unless Philadelphia gets an offer they cannot refuse.

“Howie doesn’t have to do anything now and you’re going to have to really blow him away to get it done before June 1,” a general manager told Canfora. “I do think he’ll move him for the right price, but not until June.”

The Rams and Patriots have been the two most connected teams thus far, but several clubs have made it clear to Canfora that they feel New England is the current favorite. Although they signed Romeo Doubs in free agency, some executives still think they need a true number one receiver, which they could afford since QB Drake Maye isn’t extension-eligible yet.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Brown as the news becomes available.