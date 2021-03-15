Report: Andy Dalton Could Be Headed To Bears

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune spoke with one league source who believes Cowboys free agent QB Andy Dalton could be headed to the Bears.

Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a contract on Monday and the Saints brought back Jameis Winston, so the quarterback dominos are starting to fall into place.

Reports from earlier in the day mentioned that Dalton’s market has been pretty strong or that he has enough interest where it remains to be seen where he’ll be back with the Cowboys.

The Bears have been linked to Russell Wilson for a few weeks now, but many doubt that Chicago has the kind of assets to actually acquire him from the Seahawks.

Should the Bears opt to sign Dalton, he would likely have to compete with Nick Foles for the starting job this summer.

Dalton, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton stood to make a base salary of $17.5 million in 2020 when the Bengals opted to release him. He later signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft.

In 2020, Dalton appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 114 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.