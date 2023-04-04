Report: Bill Belichick Shopped QB Mac Jones This Offseason

According to a report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Patriots HC Bill Belichick has shopped QB Mac Jones to multiple teams this offseason.

Florio’s source couldn’t confirm specific teams but mentioned some potential destinations included the Raiders, Texans, Buccaneers and Commanders.

Jones remains in New England and those teams have all made other plans at quarterback. Other reports have said the Patriots plan to build around Jones in 2023 and give him a chance to establish himself.

After a strong rookie season, Jones regressed in 2022 and publicly chafed under Belichick’s changes to the offense that featured Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in significant roles despite little to no offensive coaching experience.

There have been numerous indications that the relationship between Jones and Belichick isn’t great, with Belichick declining to confirm Jones would start over 2022 fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe when asked at the owners meeting. Zappe took over for Jones for portions of last season and Belichick said he’d get the chance to compete to start.

However, Florio points out Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a big fan of Jones and believes in his talent, which would complicate any exit.

Jones, 24, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and completed 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 47 times for 102 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Jones and the Patriots as the news is available.