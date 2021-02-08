Report: Cardinals & CB Patrick Peterson Likely To Part Ways This Offseason

According to Matt Verderame, the Cardinals and CB Patrick Peterson are likely to part ways this offseason barring a significant change in their stances.

Peterson is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Arizona allowed him to play out the final year of his deal and Peterson will apparently look for another big payday elsewhere this spring.

Peterson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He just finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million that included $48 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

Peterson made a base salary of $12.5 million in 2020. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.

In 2020, Peterson appeared in all 16 games for the Cardinals and recorded 61 tackles, three interceptions, and eight passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 83 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.

