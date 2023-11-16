Report: Chargers Favorites To Hire Bill Belichick In 2024?

According to Gary Myers, a well-placed source of his believes the Los Angeles Chargers are the favorites to land HC Bill Belichick in 2024 if he departs New England.

Myers explains the Chargers have a contending team with a quarterback already in place that’s ready to help Belichick accomplish his two biggest remaining career goals — passing Don Shula for the all-time wins record and winning a Super Bowl without Tom Brady.

He also notes his source shot down his theory that the Cowboys would make sense. Belichick’s mentor, Bill Parcells, coached for the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones. While he enjoyed the experience, Myers’ source believes Parcells wouldn’t encourage Belichick to take that job because Belichick has already won Super Bowls with a team Parcells couldn’t.

As far as a potential return to the Giants, Myers shoots that down as well, noting New York is unlikely to move on from HC Brian Daboll after just two years and at any rate, Belichick would want a team better situated to compete than the Giants.

There has been a lot of speculation about Belichick’s status this year given the team’s 2-8 record and owner Robert Kraft‘s clear frustration with the state of affairs. New England’s last playoff win was the Super Bowl victory over the Rams following the 2018 season.

While a midseason firing looks doubtful at this point, Belichick’s future after the end of this season is very much up in the air.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 300-158 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on the Patriots and Belichick as the news is available.