Report: Chargers LT Joe Alt Could Require Surgery For High-Ankle Sprain

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Chargers LT Joe Alt is believed to have suffered another high ankle sprain.

However, Schefter says that this injury could require Alt to undergo surgery to repair the issue.

The plan is for Alt to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of the injury, which happens to be the same right ankle he injured earlier this season.

Alt, 22, was a three-year starter at left tackle for Notre Dame, earning first-team AP All-American honors in consecutive years. The Chargers used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Alt.

He signed a four-year, $32,386,013 contract that includes a $20,373,464 signing bonus and will carry a $5,888,366 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Alt has appeared in four games for the Chargers and made three starts at left tackle.

We’ll have more regarding Alt as the news is available.