Report: Colts Called Derek Carr To Gauge Interest In Unretiring

According to Outkick’s Armando Salguero, former Saints and Raiders QB Derek Carr was called by the Colts to see if he’d be interested in unretiring and playing for the team.

There would have been other hurdles to clear beyond whether he was interested, as Carr is on the Saints’ reserve/retired list and New Orleans would have had to release his rights since the trade deadline has passed.

However, it’s a moot point because Indianapolis has since signed 44-year-old QB Philip Rivers to the practice squad and could put him under center to start Sunday’s game against the Seahawks depending on how this week of practice goes.

Salguero mentions Rivers is over 20 pounds heavier than when he last played in 2020.

Carr retired this offseason after a shoulder injury complicated his outlook with New Orleans. He hasn’t ruled out a return to the league but seems to be enjoying retirement so far. The Bengals also kicked the tires on Carr earlier this season with their quarterback injury woes.

Carr, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season, and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

He was due a base salary of $40 million and $50 million in total in the final year of his contract in 2026.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

For his career, Carr appeared in 169 total games for the Raiders and Saints for a career record of 77-92. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 41,245 yards to go along with 257 touchdowns and 112 interceptions.