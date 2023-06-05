Report: Colts Player Under Investigation For ‘Pervasive’ Wagering

Matt Rybaltowski of the SportsHandle reports that an unnamed player for the Indianapolis Colts is under investigation for “pervasive” wagering activities.

The Colts issued the following statement regarding the report of betting allegations involving one of their players:

“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation, and we will have no further comment at this time.”

According to Rybaltowski, the allegations appear to be “isolated to one player” and there’s evidence that this Colts player placed hundreds of wagers including some on the Colts.

Rybaltowski adds that the wagers appear to have been made through an account opened by an acquaintance.

Rybaltowski has not been able to verify the name of the player involved, but says he is “not considered a superstar” but an “ardent NFL fan has probably heard of him.”

Last month, the NFL announced that four Lions’ players including S C.J. Moore, WR Quintez Cephus, WR Jameson Williams and WR Stanley Berryhill had all violated the gambling policy. Moore and Cephus were suspended indefinitely while Williams and Berryhill both got six-game suspensions.

A report from ESPN mentioned that the NFL was investigating a “second wave of potential violations of its gambling policy.”

Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic later reported that the NFL is investigating a fifth player on the Lions’ 2022 roster for a potential violation of the league’s gambling policy.

The NFL’s gambling policy prohibits team staff, league staff and players from placing bets on any sport at any league facility.

We’ll have more regarding the Lions as the news is available.