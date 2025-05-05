Report: Cowboys & Amari Cooper Have ‘Some Mutual Interest’ In Reunion

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Sunday (via BleacherReport.com) that the Cowboys and free agent WR Amari Cooper have “some mutual interest” in a reunion.

This fits with a report from Nick Harris of the Star-Telegram a few weeks ago that said there’s “building team interest” from the Cowboys in a reunion with Cooper.

Dallas did not use one of their nine picks on a receiver and is expected to address the position with remaining free agents or trade options.

Cooper, 30, is a former No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season.

He played out the final year of his four-year, $22.7 million contract, as well as his fifth-year option which cost Dallas $13,924,000 for 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020.

The Browns then acquired him, along with a sixth-round pick, via a trade with Dallas that saw the Cowboys receive a fifth and sixth-round pick.

In July of 2024, Cooper and the Browns agreed to a one-year restructured contract that guaranteed him $20 million and added an additional $5 million in incentives to his current deal. He was scheduled be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when Cleveland traded him during the season to the Bills for a package including a third-round pick.

In 2024, Cooper appeared in six games for the Browns and eight games for the Bills. He caught 44 passes on 85 targets for 547 yards and four touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.