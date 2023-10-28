Report: Derrick Henry & DeAndre Hopkins ‘Look To Be Staying In Tennessee’

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB Derrick Henry “look to be staying in Tennessee.”

According to Russini, teams have called the Titans about a number of players, but GM Ran Carthon is “not moving on any offer unless it’s exceptional.”

After the Titans traded S Kevin Byard to the Eagles last week, many figured Tennessee was a team to watch for even more trades involving veteran players. However, it sounds like no one is willing to meet the Titans’ asking price for their guys as of now.

The Cowboys came up as a potential fit for Henry, but Russini says Dallas hasn’t contacted the Titans about a possible deal for the veteran running back.

There’s still time for things to change, so we’ll have to see how things play out from here.

Henry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016 out of Alabama. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that included $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

He’s in the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $10.5 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Henry has appeared in six games for the Titans and rushed for 425 yards on 98 carries (4.3 YPC) and three touchdowns to go along with 11 receptions on 13 targets for 117 yards receiving.

Hopkins, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

He was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him. Hopkins eventually signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Titans.

In 2023, Hopkins has appeared in six games for the Titans and caught 27 passes on 47 targets for 376 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Henry and Hopkins as the news is available.