Report: Dolphins Could Release WR Tyreek Hill In 2026

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that multiple league sources believe the Dolphins will release WR Tyreek Hill before any of his 2026 salary becomes guaranteed.

While Jones adds that a return to Miami could still be possible for Hill, his 2026 contract includes $11 million in guaranteed salary and a $5 million roster bonus if he is on the roster on the third day of the league year, March 14th.

Jones points out that league sources believe it is “next to impossible” the Dolphins would pay Hill due to the fact that he will likely be unable to pass a physical at that point.

Hill won’t need a second surgery as was originally believed and is targeting a return at the start of next season after suffering a serious knee injury in which he tore multiple ligaments.

Hill, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins, which included $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season.

In 2025, Hill appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.