Report: Dolphins Ownership Has ‘Expressed Affinity For John Harbaugh Recently’

Josina Anderson reports that Dolphins ownership “expressed an affinity for John Harbaugh recently.”

She adds that we’ll have to see if this materializes into anything serious in the coming days.

This is notable, considering that Mike McDaniel is still the head coach of the Dolphins, even though there has been speculation about his future in Miami.

Team owner Stephen Ross has yet to come out and declare that McDaniel will be back in 2026. Beyond that, Ross has ties to the Harbaugh family.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh has led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.