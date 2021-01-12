Report: Eagles Reached Out To Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley

Shortly after announcing they had fired HC Doug Pederson, the Eagles reached out to Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley to gauge his interest in taking the job, per SI.com’s Ed Kracz and Inside The Birds’ Geoff Mosher.

Kracz notes Eagles GM Howie Roseman made the call and that he and Riley have a good relationship. He says the team consulted with Riley about their first two picks this past year — WR Jalen Reagor out of TCU and Riley’s former QB Jalen Hurts.

Landing Riley would be a strong replacement for Pederson, as he’s been courted by the NFL before, most notably last year by the Cowboys. His reputation as an offensive innovator has him in high demand.

However, he has a great job at Oklahoma and the thinking has been it would take something pretty great for him to leave it.

Riley, 37, began his coaching career as an assistant at Texas Tech back in 2003. He worked his way up to WRs coach before departing to become the offensive coordinator at East Carolina.

Riley joined the Oklahoma staff in 2015 as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach before taking over as head coach for Bob Stoops in 2017.

For his career, Riley has led the Sooners to a record of 45-8, including a 1-3 record in bowl games and three appearances in the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on the Eagles and Riley as the news is available.