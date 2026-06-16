Report: Eagles Signing UFL WR Erik Ezukanma

According to Michael Del Negro, the Eagles are signing former D.C. Defenders WR Erik Ezukanma to a contract.

A former draft pick of the Dolphins, Ezukanma spent this spring in the United Football League.

Ezukanma, 26, was a three-year starter at Texas Tech. The Dolphins selected him with the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ezukanma was in the third year of a four-year, $4,384,990 contract that included a $724,990 signing bonus when the Dolphins waived him and brought him back to the practice squad. He bounced on and off the unit for the rest of the season.

The Dolphins waived Ezukanma again coming out of the preseason in 2025. He caught on with the Jaguars for a stint on the practice squad.

For his career, Ezukanma has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and caught one of four targets for three yards while adding five rush attempts for 22 yards.