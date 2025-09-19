Report: Giants HC Brian Daboll & DC Shane Bowen Could Both Be Out Before Seasons End

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, Giants HC Brian Daboll and DC Shane Bowen are “hanging on by a thread” in New York, and both could be fired before the end of the season if they do not win soon.

Pauline also reports that rookie QB Jaxson Dart‘s performance and showing progress once inserted into the lineup could be Daboll’s “saving grace.”

Although Russell Wilson is set to start against the Chiefs in Week 3, insiders tell Pauline that they expect Dart to play the following game or by Week 5 if New York loses to Kansas City.

Pauline writes that the mood in the Giants’ locker room has shifted from optimism to realizing they need to start winning games.

Daboll, 49, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as OC with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He re-joined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ OC from 2018-2021. Daboll then got his first HC job with the Giants in 2022.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 18-34-1 (.363 winning percentage) which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.