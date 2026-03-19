Report: Giants Tried To Trade For Notable Veteran Linebacker

Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants tried to make a trade for a “notable veteran linebacker” during free agency.

“Giants definitely did try to trade for a linebacker, I heard,” Raanan said, via his YouTube channel. “And the story I heard was that said linebacker didn’t really want to go, and the trade kind of broke apart. It’s a guy that’s getting towards the end of his career, and it just didn’t work out.”

Rannan mentioned the deal fell through because the veteran linebacker did not want to relocate. Though some speculated the player was 49ers LB Fred Warner, Raanan has since said it was not San Francisco’s All-Pro.

New York released LB Bobby Okereke earlier this offseason for cap space before signing LB Tremaine Edmunds and re-signing LB Micah McFadden. However, it seems the Giants would like to further upgrade the room before the season gets underway.