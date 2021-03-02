Report: Kyle Rudolph Would ‘Love’ To Play For Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph would “love” to play for his former offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who is now the head coach of the Browns.

The Vikings announced Tuesday night that they’ve released Rudolph.

The Browns signed Austin Hooper in free agency last year and drafted Harrison Bryant, so they are deep at tight end.

Although, it’s possible they move on from former first-round pick David Njoku this offseason.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Rudolph to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Rudolph, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $36,500,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $7,275,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2019.

Rudolph was set to make a base salary of $7.65 million for the 2021 season when the Vikings released.

In 2020, Rudolph appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and caught 28 passes for 334 yards receiving and one touchdown.

