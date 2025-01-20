Report: League Sources Believe Ben Johnson Is ‘Deeply Considering’ Chicago HC Opening

Josina Anderson reports there are league sources who think Lions OC Ben Johnson is “deeply considering” taking the HC job with the Bears.

Jonathan Jones echoed this statement saying there was a “lot of talk” about him and Chicago on Monday morning.

He is also a candidate for the Raiders and Jaguars HC vacancies.

The following is a list of candidates for the Bears HC opening:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals OC Drew Petzing (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy ( Interviewed )

( ) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed)

Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interviewed)

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Iowa State HC Matt Campbell

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman

Bears interim HC Thomas Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OL Adam Stenavich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Tennessee State HC Eddie George (Interviewed)

Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Lions offense ranked No. 1 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.

We’ll have more on Johnson and the Bears’ HC search as news becomes available.