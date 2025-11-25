Report: Longtime HC Interested In Change Of Scenery?

Per Josina Anderson, a longtime head coach currently in the NFL is considering a change of scenery and has told others about these thoughts.

Here are the head coaches who have been with their current team for at least 10 years:

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin (2007)

(2007) Ravens HC John Harbaugh (2008)

(2008) Chiefs HC Andy Reid (2013)

After that, these coaches were hired by their current team in 2017:

Bills HC Sean McDermott

Rams HC Sean McVay

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

Finally, these are the remaining coaches who have spent at least five years with their current team:

Packers HC Matt LaFleur (2019)

(2019) Bengals HC Zac Taylor (2019)

(2019) Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (2020)

According to Anderson, league sources “are eyeing” five more teams to have openings at head coach in addition to the Titans and Giants. Anderson also says they are waiting to learn more about a sixth team, as well.

Should the longtime head coach act on his feelings about wanting a change, he would add to the list of openings this cycle.

