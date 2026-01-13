Report: Mike Tomlin Would Prefer To Coach For Warm Weather Team If Fit Is Right

Josina Anderson shared that a league source tells her former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin “has told people that he would prefer to coach in a warm-weather environment, if it fits.”

The next act for Tomlin is what many around the NFL are wondering about after news broke today that he is stepping down from his position in Pittsburgh. The most likely option appears to be TV, as he’s been in high demand from the major networks for years.

Tomlin remains under contract with the Steelers for another year, so some sort of agreement like a trade would have to be worked out for him to coach for another team in 2026.

Anderson adds that she had heard from sources that Tomlin was thinking about this move even before the start of the season, and there have been other reports alluding to this.

She also says there’s been a belief that Tomlin didn’t feel appreciated toward the end of his time with the Steelers.

“I would say this has been building gradually for the last 3 years,” her source opined.

Per Anderson, another source said a week ago that Tomlin was at the top of the wish list for the Dolphins, along with former Ravens HC John Harbaugh. That same source wasn’t sure if the interest was mutual.

Tomlin, 53, was hired as the Steelers’ head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise.

The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin and won once. He also has never had a losing season as an NFL coach.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 193-114-2 (.628 winning percentage), which includes 13 playoff appearances in 19 seasons. His playoff record is 8-12.

We’ll have more on Tomlin as the news is available.