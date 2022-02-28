Report: Mitchell Trubisky Generating Interest From Several Teams

Jordan Schultz reports that free agent QB Mitchell Trubisky is generating a lot of free agent buzz has interest from “several” teams including the Saints, Commanders, and Steelers among others.

Schultz notes that several executives around the NFL view Trubisky as a viable starting option.

Schultz adds that there’s a belief among people in the NFL that former Bears HC Matt Nagy hindered Trubisky’s development and sitting a year behind Josh Allen has helped him.

Trubisky, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option last year, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract last year.

In 2021, Trubisky appeared in six games for the Bills and completed 75 percent of his passes for 43 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.