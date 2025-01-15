Report: Momentum Building For Ben Johnson To Raiders

According to Vincent Bonsignore, a lot of momentum is building between the Raiders and Lions OC Ben Johnson for Las Vegas’ head coaching vacancy.

This is the latest in a series of reports about the pairing between Johnson and the Raiders not being nearly as unlikely as it may have seemed at the end of the season.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has reportedly been leading the charge both for Las Vegas’ pursuit of Johnson and in recruiting Johnson to Las Vegas.

While the Raiders don’t have a quarterback or a clear path to get one, they are the only team on Johnson’s interview list that can offer a clean slate at general manager.

Johnson is still in the running for the Jaguars and Bears vacancies, but there appears to be enough smoke about him ending up in Las Vegas right now that it’s worth keeping an on in the days to come.

Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Lions offense ranked No. 1 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.

We’ll have more on the Raiders’ coaching search as the news is available.