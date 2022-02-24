Report: Multiple Teams Willing To Trade For Deshaun Watson While Civil Cases Remain Pending

According to Mike Florio, sources tell him there are multiple teams who would be willing to pull the trigger on a trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson even with his civil cases in limbo.

Florio adds those teams would just need to see the criminal charges against Watson resolved. On Monday, Watson’s lawyer said in a hearing he expects the criminal cases to be resolved by April 1.

Watson currently faces 10 criminal complaints from eight women regarding allegations of sexual misconduct as well as 22 civil cases.

He was close to being traded to the Dolphins at the trade deadline last season but talks fell apart because Miami was only willing to do a deal if Watson settled all cases against him.

Florio doesn’t know the teams who are still interested in trading for Watson but other reports indicate the Panthers still remain in the mix.

The Texans hoped to have a resolution on Watson by the start of the 2022 league year on March 16, so can expect to hear more about Watson and where he could land in the coming weeks/months.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.