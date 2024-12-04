NFL Upholds Three-Game Suspension For Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair

NFL appeals officer Ramon Foster has decided to uphold the three game suspension for Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair after a hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, according to Michael Signora.

Al-Shaair is eligible to return to the active roster in Week 17.

Al-Shaair, 27, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019.

Al-Shaair returned to San Francisco on a one-year restricted deal in 2022. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a one-year deal with the Titans last offseason.

He then signed with the Texans on a three-year, $34 million deal this past offseason.

In 2024, Al-Shaair has appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 68 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended.