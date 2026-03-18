Report: NFL Laying Groundwork For Possibly Hiring Replacement Officials

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports that the NFL is laying the groundwork for potentially hiring replacement officials this season if the league and the NFL Referees Association are unable to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The NFL previously locked out the officials during the 2012 season and the standoff ultimately lasted 110 days and three weeks into the regular season before they reached a resolution.

Seifert mentions that emails reviewed by ESPN show that the NFL is looking for a list of about 150 mostly small college officials by the end of this weekend.

NFLRA executive director Scott Green believes such a move would result in increased vulnerability to gamblers among replacement officials and possibly impact the safety of players in games.

“Frankly,” Green told ESPN. “I’m surprised they would even consider it after 2012.”

Adam Schefter previously reported that “frustration is mounting” among owners over the state of negotiations with the NFLRA.

The last lockout ended right after the “Fail Mary” ruling granted the Seahawks a 14-12 win over the Packers.

We’ll have more regarding this situation as the news is available.