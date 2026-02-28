Report: No Teams Have Contacted Saints About Trade For Derek Carr

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the Saints have not heard from any team interested in trade for QB Derek Carr.

Carr is currently on the Saints’ reserve/retired list and has made it known that he would be interested in returning to the NFL and playing for a contender.

Florio believes Carr’s best angle towards returning to the league would be to wait for a season-ending injury to a quarterback on a contending team.

However, Florio says that if now deal surfaces, Carr may need to ask for his release by the trade deadline.

The Colts and Bengals kicked the tires on Carr amidst their quarterback issues last year. Plenty of other teams will be in the market for a veteran passer in 2026, including the Vikings, Jets, Steelers and more.

Carr, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season, and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

He was due a base salary of $40 million and $50 million in total in the final year of his contract in 2026.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

For his career, Carr appeared in 169 total games for the Raiders and Saints for a career record of 77-92. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 41,245 yards to go along with 257 touchdowns and 112 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Carr as the news is available.