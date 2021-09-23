Report: Odell Beckham Jr Will Play In Week 3, Barring Setback

Jordan Schultz reports that the Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. will play in Week 3’s game against the Bears, barring any final setbacks with his knee.

Earlier in the day, Browns OC Alex Van Pelt told reporters that Beckham will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

Beckham has been inactive the first two weeks of the season as he works his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last year.

Beckham, 28, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers.

Beckham stands to make base salaries of $14.5 million and $13.75 million over the next two years.

In 2020, Beckham appeared in seven games and caught 23 passes for 319 yards receiving and three touchdowns before tearing his ACL. He also rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown.