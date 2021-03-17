Raiders Signing DL Solomon Thomas To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $5M

Update:

Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders are signing DL Solomon Thomas to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

Troy Renck hears that the Raiders are closing in on a deal with 49ers DL Solomon Thomas.

Thomas is coming off of a torn ACL he suffered last year.

Thomas, 25, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $28.15 million rookie contract when the 49ers declined to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Thomas is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Thomas appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded two tackles.