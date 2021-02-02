Report: Raiders Expected To Field Trade Calls For Derek Carr This Offseason

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports several “NFL insiders” expect the Raiders to field calls from teams interested in trading for QB Derek Carr this offseason.

In fact, Bonsignore says that increased demand for Carr could create a scenario in which Las Vegas is part of a three-team trade to acquire disgruntled Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Several industry “insiders” indicated to Bonsignore that there could be a decent trade market for Carr that could include multiple teams expressing interest in him.

Bonsignore tosses out the Colts, Bears, Patriots, Washington, and possibly the Saints as potential teams that could consider a possible trade for Carr.

Bonsignore says that in order for this to happen, the Raiders would need to get two first-round picks for Carr and then package them with their own first-round picks in 2021 and 2022 in a deal for Watson.

“It could get to two first-round picks,” an “NFL insider” tells Bonsignore regarding what the Raiders could receive for Carr. “He’s not Stafford, but he’s younger and he has a fair contract, so I could see two number ones.”

When asked about the potential trade and free-agent market earlier this week, GM Mike Mayock said that he and HC Jon Gruden will always examine opportunities to upgrade at any position.

“I think Jon and I come from the same school on that,” Mayock said, via NFLTR. “You want to know, at any position, which players might be available via trade. Just like you do in free agency. … And you’re always trying to upgrade. I just think it’s incumbent upon every organization to do that at every position.”

Carr, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stands to make base salaries of $19.52 million and $19.77 million over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Carr appeared in 16 games for the Raiders and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding the Raiders and Carr as the news is available.