Report: Rams Explored Potential Davante Adams Trade

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a league source, reports that the Rams explored the possibility of trading veteran WR Davante Adams this offseason.

The Rams were linked to Eagles WR A.J. Brown, who has been the subject of trade rumors for months now.

The issue for Los Angeles is the fact tat Puka Nacua is in line for a huge contract extension, so adding Brown would have come with another $29 million owed in 2026 along with the $24 million Adams is scheduled to make.

It would have been difficult to have three receivers making over $20 million a year.

Florio mentions that the Rams were likely hoping to get a trade in place before today, given that a fully-guaranteed $6 million roster bonus is due. This means that Adams is very likely to remain in Los Angeles for this season.

Adams, 33, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. Adams was in the third year of that deal when the Raiders traded him to the Jets during the 2024 season for a third-round pick.

Adams was due base salaries of $35.64 million over the next two seasons when the Jets released him this past offseason. He then signed a two-year, $44 million deal with the Rams ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Adams appeared in 14 games for the Rams and caught 60 of 114 targets for 789 yards (13.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.