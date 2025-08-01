Report: Relationship Between Cowboys & Micah Parsons Has ‘Deteriorated’

Dianna Russini of The Athletic is reporting that the relationship between the Cowboys and star DE Micah Parsons has “deteriorated to the point where the star pass rusher is considering drastic measures, which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team.”

Parsons is in line for a massive contract extension after the new deals signed by Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt this year.

However, Russini says that the Cowboys and Parson “remain far apart” and are not currently negotiating.

League sources tell RUssini that the Cowboys believed they had a deal with Parsons after he and owner Jerry Jones spoke over multiple days this past spring. However, Parsons’ agent reportedly pushed back and tried to negotiate further but the Cowboys declined to engage him, instead telling Parsons to honor their prior agreement.

According to Russini, Dallas is now refusing to engage with Parsons’ agent at all, which has led to the standoff.

Parsons has maintained that he wants to be in Dallas.

“I want to be here. At the end of the day, they sign the checks. Let’s see if they want me to be here,” Parson said. “I’ve been pretty consistent. If they don’t want me here, I’ll go about my business. I understand the nature of the business. As long as I’m here and under contract, I’m going to do what I have to do to perform at the highest level. But if this is the end, then this is the end.”

However, it remains to be seen how all of this will play out in the coming weeks.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.