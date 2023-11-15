Report: Texas A&M Reached Out To Lions HC Dan Campbell About Vacancy

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports that Texas A&M initiated “backchannel communications” and reached out to Lions HC Dan Campbell about their head-coaching vacancy following the school’s decision to fire Jimbo Fisher earlier in the week.

However, sources tell Dodd that Campbell is not expected to be a candidate for the Texas A&M job and will instead remain in Detroit.

Campbell played his college football at A&M, which is why he has been a popular speculative name for their vacancy.

The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL right now and Campbell has done an excellent job turning the team around. He figures to be a top candidate for NFL Coach of the Year at the end of the season.

Campbell, 47, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 1999. He played 11 seasons for the Giants, Cowboys, Lions and Saints.

Campbell began his coaching career with the Dolphins as an interim in 2010 and actually took over for Joe Philbin as the team’s interim head coach. The Saints hired him a year later as their assistant head coach/TEs coach.

The Lions hired Campbell as their head coach in 2021.

Since taking the Lions’ job in 2021, Campbell has led the team to a record of 19-23-1 (45.3 percent) and no playoff appearances.