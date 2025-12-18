Report: Up To Nine HC Vacancies In Play This Year, Plus 3-5 GM Openings

Per Josina Anderson, up to seven more teams are monitoring potential changes at head coach, beyond the Titans and Giants that already have openings.

Additionally, Anderson reports three to four more teams are considering a general manager change. Miami is currently the only team with a GM opening after they fired Chris Grier.

The Browns, Cardinals, Dolphins and Falcons seem among the most likely teams to be considering a head coaching change. In addition, the Packers, Ravens, Steelers and Bengals could be dark horses in this regard based on how their season unfolds.

Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski is expected to be a top candidate if he is no longer with the Browns past this season. Despite his involvement in the failed trade and contract for QB Deshaun Watson, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the two-time Coach of the Year is still highly respected around the league.

Among coordinators likely to make the jump to head coach, Rams DC Chris Shula, Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, Packers DC Jeff Hafley and Chargers DC Jesse Minter highlight the bunch in our 2025 NFL Head Coaching Candidates Big Board.

We’ll have more on the upcoming coaching/general manager cycle as news becomes available.