Vikings Listening To Trade Offers For RB Alexander Mattison

According to Matt Lombardo, the Vikings are listening to offers on RB Alexander Mattison.

Lombardo adds the team isn’t actively shopping their No. 2 back but he’s heard some chatter surrounding him.

Chris Tomasson reports at least 12 teams have reached out to the Vikings to inquire about a potential deal for Mattison.

The Vikings have a new coaching staff and some depth behind Mattison with recent mid-round picks Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler. Mattison has been excellent in relief of star RB Dalvin Cook the past few seasons, however.

Mattison, 24, was drafted by the Vikings in the third round out of Boise State in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

Mattison will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Mattison appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and rushed 134 times for 491 yards (3.7 YPC) and three touchdowns, adding 32 receptions on 39 targets for 183 yards and another touchdown.