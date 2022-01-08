Report: Vikings Planning To Move On From Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman Likely To Be Back

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Vikings are expected to part ways with HC Mike Zimmer this week.

However, La Canfora adds that longtime GM Rick Spielman will likely remain with the team.

La Canfora says that Zimmer was nearly fired a few years ago and the team entered the season with a “clear mandate from ownership to be a true contender in 2021.”

However, Minnesota got off to a sluggish start this season and has since been eliminated from postseason contention.

La Canfora reports that Zimmer has drawn criticism for the construction of his coaching staff and his clashes with the offensive staff. La Canfora adds that Zimmer’s “abrasive style” has been an issue within the Vikings for years and it’s become clear to those in charge that a different direction is needed.

As for Spielman, several sources tell La Canfora that they would be “very surprised” if he wasn’t part of the team in some capacity, as he has the trust of team ownership.

Others have reported that Spielman could take a president role within the Vikings and oversee the search for a new GM much like John Elway did with the Broncos last year.

Albert Breer reported yesterday that there’s a feeling right now that these will likely be Zimmer’s final days in Minnesota.

Regarding a potential head-coaching search, Breer expects the Vikings to cast a wide net.

Zimmer, 65, began his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys back in 1994 as their DBs coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator and had stints with the Falcons and Bengals before the Vikings hired him as their head coach in 2014.

Minnesota signed Zimmer to a three-year extension last July as he entered a “lame duck” season in the final year of his contract.

During his eight years as Vikings head coach, Zimmer has led the team to a record of 71-56-1 (55.9 percent), which includes three playoff appearances and one trip to the NFC Championship game in 2017.

We’ll have more on the Vikings and Zimmer as the news is available.