Report: Vikings Trying To Trade DE Danielle Hunter

Ben Goessling of the Star-Tribune reports that the Vikings have been trying to trade DE Danielle Hunter before his $18 million roster bonus is due this Sunday.

Hunter carries a $25.83 million cap figure for the 2022 season and the Vikings need to clear space to make their new contracts official, so this is a situation to keep an eye on from here.

Jeremy Fowler reported a few days ago that “multiple teams” have inquired about a trade for Hunter.

Hunter, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that includes $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

Hunter had just finished the second year of his deal and was set to earn base salaries of $10,900,000 in 2020 and $11,400,000 for the following three years when the Vikings reworked his deal last offseason.

In 2021, Hunter has appeared in seven games for the Vikings and recorded 38 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and six sacks.

We will have more news on Hunter as it becomes available.